Our hearts are heavy today as we continue to process the events of Thursday’s Raleigh mass shooting. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of the victims:

Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work when he was shot

James Roger Thompson, 16

Mary Marshall, 34

Nicole Conners, 52

Susan Karnatz, 49

Two others were injured:

Raleigh Police Senior Officer Casey Joseph Clark, 33 – treated and released from the hospital

Marcille Gardner, 59, remains in the hospital in critical condition

The suspected shooter, 15, is also in the hospital in critical condition

We are having a lot of different emotions and it is a tough time for many of us. We have seen these stories on the news in other communities across the country, but when it happens in our own community, it is different. We just want you to know we are here for you, as we are every day, and we love you. Hug your loved ones extra hard today and don’t ever be afraid to say, “I love you.”

#RaleighStrong #PrayForRaleigh