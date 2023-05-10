Memorial Day Weekend Events

We are proud to help honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedom.
First Fruits Farm Balloon Festival
- The North Carolina Memorial Balloon Festival is May 27th and 28th at First Fruits Farm in Louisburg with hot air balloon rides, fireworks, food, live music, and more while honoring men and women who gave their all defending our country.
- Our mission is to remember our fallen military heroes throughout the weekend in a real and deserving way via a safe and family-oriented event by creating a spirit of honor centered on faith, patriotism, perseverance, service, and celebration.
- There will be a waterfront Memorial Flag Garden at the venue where loved ones can remember our country’s greatest heroes.
- Gates open at 3:30 p.m. and close at 10:00 p.m. Activities begin 4:00 p.m.
- 2595 E. River Road, Louisburg, N.C.
JoCo Flags For Heroes
- We are excited to host our 4th annual JoCo Flags For Heroes. With your help, we will fly a spectacular display of more than 1,500 American flags between two fields of Johnston Health: in Clayton and Smithfield.
- Proceeds from flag sponsorships afford the three Johnston County Rotary Clubs to fund their community services projects, such as scholarships for high school seniors and worthy causes, including Stop Soldier Suicide.
- Opening ceremony will be May 28th beginning at 5:00, so come help us raise the flags and kick off the this amazing event. Appreciation night will be June 14th beginning at 5:00. Flags will be on display every day from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., May 28th to June 14th. Flags can be seen on Highway 42 West in Clayton near the hospital.
- https://claytonrotaryclub.org/about-flags-for-heroes/
The Wake County 4th Annual Field of Honor® 2023
- May 26-29, 2023
- West Raleigh Baseball Complex
- 830 Barringer Drive, Raleigh, NC 27606 (near intersection of Jones Franklin Road and 440)
- Creating an awe-inspiring panorama, United States flags will fly in a solemn formation at West Raleigh Baseball Complex on May 26th through 29th. This stirring display of 501 flags will bring the community together in a patriotic tribute to honor our heroes. Each U.S. flag represents an individual and tells a story. Flags may be sponsored to honor individuals currently serving in our military, veterans, first responders, child abuse prevention, and victims of 9/11. This unique event is the perfect opportunity for all of us to remember and honor our many heroes. You are invited to visit the field 24/7 from 10:00 a.m. on May 26 through 4:00 p.m. on May 29. Volunteers will be on hand each day from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. to assist you.
- The Stars & Stripes reminds us of who we are as a people. Americans meet the challenges of history and overcome hardships becoming stronger. That is just who we are. The United States flag represents our solidarity in creating a brighter tomorrow and uniting us all.
- This moving display is a gift to the community made possible through donations, sponsorships, and the efforts of many dedicated volunteers. You can show your support and gratitude by sponsoring a flag or by making a donation.
- Exchange Clubs in Wake County include: The Exchange Club of Fuquay-Varina, The Exchange Club of New Hope Wilders Grove, The Exchange Club of North Raleigh, The Peak City Exchange Club of Apex, The Exchange Club of Raleigh, The Exchange Club of Swift Creek Township, and The Exchange Club of West Raleigh.
- The National Exchange Club serves communities in the United States. More than 630 local clubs throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico provide individuals with opportunities to use their time and talents to benefit their local communities and the country as a whole. Exchange’s Core Values are family, community, and country.
- This is an experience that is hard to describe, but – once observed – will never to be forgotten. We invite all to visit the Wake County Field of Honor® patriotic display and walk with us among the posted flags. Additionally, the display will raise funds for community projects conducted by Wake County Exchange clubs.
- To sponsor a flag, please visit www.healingfield.org/event/raleighnc23. Scroll down to “Dedicate a Flag,” click on “Select Your Team” and choose “Wake County Exchange.” You may also sponsor a flag when you visit the field. Flags will be labeled with the honoree’s name. After the event, the flag is yours to keep and display.
- Special Events:
- Friday, May 26, 10:00 a.m. — Flags will be posted on the field as names of the honorees are read. Volunteers are welcome to walk flags onto the field; please arrive by 9:45 a.m. if you would like to do so.
- Sunday, May 28, 7:00 p.m. — Flag retirement ceremony by Scouts. Bring torn, soiled, or worn flags to be respectfully retired.
- Monday, May 29, 1:00 p.m. — Commemorative Ceremony, after the ceremony you may take the flag that you sponsored.
- Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings at sunset (at approximately 8:15 p.m.) TAPS will be played.
- All flags will be removed at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, May 29.