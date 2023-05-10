Memorial Day Weekend Events

We are proud to help honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedom.

First Fruits Farm Balloon Festival

is May 27th and 28th at in Louisburg with hot air balloon rides, fireworks, food, live music, and more while honoring men and women who gave their all defending our country. Our mission is to remember our fallen military heroes throughout the weekend in a real and deserving way via a safe and family-oriented event by creating a spirit of honor centered on faith, patriotism, perseverance, service, and celebration.

There will be a waterfront Memorial Flag Garden at the venue where loved ones can remember our country’s greatest heroes.

Gates open at 3:30 p.m. and close at 10:00 p.m. Activities begin 4:00 p.m.

2595 E. River Road, Louisburg, N.C.

JoCo Flags For Heroes

We are excited to host our 4th annual JoCo Flags For Heroes. With your help, we will fly a spectacular display of more than 1,500 American flags between two fields of Johnston Health: in Clayton and Smithfield.

Proceeds from flag sponsorships afford the three Johnston County Rotary Clubs to fund their community services projects, such as scholarships for high school seniors and worthy causes, including Stop Soldier Suicide.

Opening ceremony will be May 28th beginning at 5:00, so come help us raise the flags and kick off the this amazing event. Appreciation night will be June 14th beginning at 5:00. Flags will be on display every day from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., May 28th to June 14th. Flags can be seen on Highway 42 West in Clayton near the hospital.

https://claytonrotaryclub.org/about-flags-for-heroes/

The Wake County 4th Annual Field of Honor® 2023