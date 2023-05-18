Win VIP Tickets to the NC Outdoor Living Show!

The 2023 NC Outdoor Living Show is coming to the Jim Graham Building at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds on June 3th and 4th! Up until midnight on May 28th, enter for your chance to win a 4-pack of VIP tickets!

VIP ticket holders will not only be able to experience all the fun of the NC Outdoor Living Show, but they’ll also get to have access to a heightened and exclusive experience in a separate area brought to them by Social House Vodka and Dorado Rock where they will have access to specialty cocktails from Social House Vodka, Muddy River Rum, Weldon Mills Distillery, and Old Nick Williams Whiskey. They’ll also be able to experience a delicious lunch catered by Chuy’s including a taco bar and a nacho bar!