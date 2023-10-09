Fall Events

  • Spirits of Wake Forest
    • Wake Forest Downtown presents Spirits of Wake Forest walking tours with a number of spooky attractions to see. Tours take place from September 28 to October 28, Thursday through Saturday nights.
  • The Witch’s Haunted Barn at Firefly Farm in Hillsborough
    • Enjoy a pumpkin patch, a coffin fitting room, a unicorn, a labyrinth, food and crafts, and more at this spooky attraction.
  • Carving Pumpkins with Goats
    • Ride on tractor trains, roast s’mores, and carve pumpkins in a goat pasture during this fun fall event.
  • N.C. State Fair
  • Track or Treat: Halloween Express Train Ride
    • Enjoy a spooky family-friendly train ride featuring vampires, witches, and other creatures.
  • Festifall Arts Market & More 
  • Costume Parade at Holly Springs Farmers Market
    • Everyone is welcome to this parade to show off their best costumes for a chance to win a prize.
      • October 14th
      • Location: 300 W. Ballentine Street, outside the Holly Springs Cultural Center
      • Price: free
      • Time: the two parades are at 9:15 a.m. or 10:45 a.m.; meet market managers at 9:05 a.m. or 10:35 a.m. to line up
      • For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/819102743138495/
  • Halloween Party at Lonerider Distillery and Taproom
    • Celebrate the Halloween season with a party featuring prizes, a costume contest, and more at Lonerider Distillery and Taproom.
      • Location: 708 E Ramseur St, Durham, NC 27701-3738
      • Price: free
      • Time: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
      • For more information: 
  • Haunted Trolley Tour 
  • Duke Homestead’s Halloween Phantasmagoria
  • Pumpkin Flotilla at Bond Park 