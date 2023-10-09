Fall Events

- Spirits of Wake Forest
- Wake Forest Downtown presents Spirits of Wake Forest walking tours with a number of spooky attractions to see. Tours take place from September 28 to October 28, Thursday through Saturday nights.
- Location: Wake Forest Town Hall, 301 South Brooks Street.
- Time: Tours at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Additional tours on Saturdays at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
- Price: $15 per person
- For more information: https://triangleonthecheap.com/spirits-of-wake-forest/
- The Witch’s Haunted Barn at Firefly Farm in Hillsborough
- Enjoy a pumpkin patch, a coffin fitting room, a unicorn, a labyrinth, food and crafts, and more at this spooky attraction.
- Location: 4911 Hunt Road, Hillsborough
- Time: Saturdays in October from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and gates open at 9:30 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.
- Price: $10 per person; children ages 2 and under are admitted free
- For more information: https://triangleonthecheap.com/witchs-haunted-barn-firefly-farm/
- Carving Pumpkins with Goats
- Ride on tractor trains, roast s’mores, and carve pumpkins in a goat pasture during this fun fall event.
- Location: Spring Haven Farm, 5306 Homer Ruffin Road, Chapel Hill
- Price: $13.50 per person; pumpkins are $10; kids age 3 and under admitted for free
- Time:
- Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- October 30 and Oct 31 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- For more information: https://triangleonthecheap.com/pumpkin-carving-goats-spring-haven-farm/
- N.C. State Fair
- The North Carolina State Fair will be open to the public from October 12 to October 22 and will feature a variety of entertainment, food, music, and more.
- Location: see more information for location details
- Price: see more information for price details
- Time: see more information for time details
- For more information:https://www.ncstatefair.org/2023/Visitor/Tickets.htm?gclid=CjwKCAjw3oqoBhAjEiwA_UaLtgYHKAtuHKS3LXl3PZ3NwDhJ_AbQBVeEj5_o2ElwLhUwCHkyqE5iDRoCGnIQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds
- Track or Treat: Halloween Express Train Ride
- Enjoy a spooky family-friendly train ride featuring vampires, witches, and other creatures.
- October 14th, 21st, 28th
- Location: 3900 Bonsai Road, New Hill, North Carolina
- Price: $16 for tickets plus fees
- Time: train departures at 2:15 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 7:45 p.m.
- For more information: https://triangleonthecheap.com/track-or-treat-halloween-express/
- Festifall Arts Market & More
- Enjoy an art market, live music, art, food, and more at the Festifall Arts Market & More.
- October 14th, 21st, 28th
- Location: 140 West Franklin Street, Chapel Hill
- Time:1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Price: free
- For more information: https://triangleonthecheap.com/festifall-arts-festival-chapel-hill/
- Costume Parade at Holly Springs Farmers Market
- Everyone is welcome to this parade to show off their best costumes for a chance to win a prize.
- October 14th
- Location: 300 W. Ballentine Street, outside the Holly Springs Cultural Center
- Price: free
- Time: the two parades are at 9:15 a.m. or 10:45 a.m.; meet market managers at 9:05 a.m. or 10:35 a.m. to line up
- For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/819102743138495/
- Halloween Party at Lonerider Distillery and Taproom
- Celebrate the Halloween season with a party featuring prizes, a costume contest, and more at Lonerider Distillery and Taproom.
- Location: 708 E Ramseur St, Durham, NC 27701-3738
- Price: free
- Time: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
- For more information:
- Haunted Trolley Tour
- Explore haunted places in Downtown Raleigh on this trolley adventure.
- October 27th
- Location: Mordecai Historic Park, 1 Mimosa Street in Raleigh
- Price: $15 for tickets
- Time: tours at 6:45 p.m., 7:45 p.m., and 8:45 p.m.
- For more information: https://triangleonthecheap.com/halloween-events-mordecai-historic-park/
- Duke Homestead’s Halloween Phantasmagoria
- Experience an outdoor event where you can see Victorian historic scenes and Halloween excitement.
- October 27th
- Location: Duke Homestead, 2828 Duke Homestead Rd, Durham
- Price: see more information for ticket prices
- Time: 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- For more information: https://triangleonthecheap.com/duke-homesteads-halloween-phantasmagoria/
- Pumpkin Flotilla at Bond Park
- Carve a pumpkin and bring it to this event to watch them sail across Bond Park Lake.
- October 27th
- Location: Bond Park, 801 High House Road, Cary
- Price: free
- Time: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- For more information: https://triangleonthecheap.com/pumpkin-flotilla-bond-park/
