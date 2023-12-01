12 Days of Christmas: Register to Win a Trip to the Bahamas and Daily Prizes!

Starting December 1st, you may enter for your chance to win a present from under the WPTF Christmas tree! One winner will be picked each weekday, Monday through Friday, from December 7th through December 22nd.

On the 12th day, we will give away two prizes:

A prize package from all contest sponsors

A trip for two to the Bahamas from Bahamasair and the Grand Lucayan Hotel

Sponsored by Bahamasair, The Grand Lucayan Resort, Burke Brothers Hardware, Capital Vacuum, Carolina Ballet, Comfort First Heating and Cooling, Deep River Shooting Clays, The Garden Hut, Handpicked Nursery in Benson, Help Me Rhonda Interiors, King’s Auto, Rick Hall Eyewear, Roofwerks, Wild Birds Unlimited, and Zip’s Car Wash.

Restrictions apply. See Contest Rules below.

Contest Rules

The 12 Days of Christmas contest begins December 7th and ends December 22nd.

One winner will be randomly drawn each weekday, Monday through Friday, during the contest period for a chance to win one present valued at more than $25.

One the 12th day of the contest (December 22nd), two winners will be randomly drawn for a chance to win either a complete prize pack (gifts from each contest sponsor) or a trip to the Bahamas. Winners must be available to fly within times specified by Bahamasair and the Grand Lucayan Hotel. Restrictions apply. This prize is not transferrable. The winner and designated travel companion must provide required documentation to Bahamasair and its ensigns by the deadline required for travel and must possess a valid passport.

Winners may only win one daily prize during the contest period. All entries, including winners of the daily prizes, are eligible for the Grand Prize Drawings on December 22nd.