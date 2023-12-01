Holiday Events

Ongoing Events:

  • Hill Ridge Farms’ Festival of Lights
    • This drive-thru event is a spectacular mile-long light attraction.
    • Location: 703 Tarboro Road, Youngsville
    • Price: $20 per vehicle if paying with cash; $23 per vehicle if paying by card
    • Time: 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
      • Nov 23-Dec 30; Except closed Nov 27-30
    • For more information: https://triangleonthecheap.com/hill-ridge-farms-festival-lights/
  • Lights on the Neuse
    • Celebrate the holiday season with this one-mile-long Christmas hayride through a light show.
    • Location: Boyette Family Farms, 1620 Loop Road, Clayton
    • Time:
      • Nov 24-25
      •  Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays Dec 1-14
      • Dec 20-21
      • Times vary – see more information
    • Price: $11 per person
    • For more information: https://triangleonthecheap.com/lights-on-the-neuse/

December 3rd:

  • Wool E’s Winter Wonderland
    • This holiday light event hosted by WRAL and The Durham Bulls features tubing on frosty slopes, a train ride, a Winterland Market, and more. 
    • Location: Durham Bulls Athletic Park, 409 Blackwell Street, Durham, North Carolina
    • Price: general admission is $11 Nov 22 – Dec. 17 and $16.50 Dec 19 – Dec 31
    • Time: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    • For more information: https://triangleonthecheap.com/wool-e-winter-wonderland-durham-bulls/

  • Wool E’s Winter Wonderland: Frozen Fairytale Night 
    • This holiday light event hosted by WRAL and The Durham Bulls features tubing on frosty slopes, a train ride, a Winterland Market, and more. 
    • Location: Durham Bulls Athletic Park, 409 Blackwell Street, Durham, North Carolina
    • Price: general admission is $11 Nov 22 – Dec. 17 and $16.50 Dec 19 – Dec 31
    • Time: see more information
    • For more information: https://triangleonthecheap.com/wool-e-winter-wonderland-durham-bulls/
  • Happy Holly Days Parade in Holly Springs
  • Winter Lantern Walk at N.C. Museum of Art
    • For this event, participants will make a lantern or bring their own lantern, enjoy music, socialize, and then walk with their lanterns to celebrate the holiday spirit. 
    • Location: The North Carolina Museum of Art, 2110 Blue Ridge Rd, Raleigh, NC 27607
    • Price: free
    • Time: 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
    • For more information: https://triangleonthecheap.com/winter-solstice-lantern-walk-nc-museum-art/

  • Ugly Sweater Party
    • Wear your ugliest sweater and celebrate National Ugly Sweater Day at Lonerider Brewing. 
    • Location: 8816 Gulf Ct., NC
    • Price: free
    • Time: 6 p.m.
    • For more information: https://triangleonthecheap.com/lonerider/

  • Wool E’s Winter Wonderland: Pajama Party
    • This holiday light event hosted by WRAL and The Durham Bulls features tubing on frosty slopes, a train ride, a Winterland Market, and more. 
    • Location: Durham Bulls Athletic Park, 409 Blackwell Street, Durham, North Carolina
    • Price: general admission is $11 Nov 22 – Dec. 17 and $16.50 Dec 19 – Dec 31
    • Time: see more information
    • For more information: https://triangleonthecheap.com/wool-e-winter-wonderland-durham-bulls/

  • Wool E’s Winter Wonderland: Gingerbread Day
    • This holiday light event hosted by WRAL and The Durham Bulls features tubing on frosty slopes, a train ride, a Winterland Market, and more. 
    • Location: Durham Bulls Athletic Park, 409 Blackwell Street, Durham, North Carolina
    • Price: general admission is $11 Nov 22 – Dec. 17 and $16.50 Dec 19 – Dec 31
    • Time: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    • For more information: https://triangleonthecheap.com/wool-e-winter-wonderland-durham-bulls/

  • Wool E’s Winter Wonderland: Ugly Sweater Night
    • This holiday light event hosted by WRAL and The Durham Bulls features tubing on frosty slopes, a train ride, a Winterland Market, and more. 
    • Location: Durham Bulls Athletic Park, 409 Blackwell Street, Durham, North Carolina
    • Price: general admission is $11 Nov 22 – Dec. 17 and $16.50 Dec 19 – Dec 31
    • Time: see more information
    • For more information: https://triangleonthecheap.com/wool-e-winter-wonderland-durham-bulls/