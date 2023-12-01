Holiday Events

Ongoing Events:
- Hill Ridge Farms’ Festival of Lights
- This drive-thru event is a spectacular mile-long light attraction.
- Location: 703 Tarboro Road, Youngsville
- Price: $20 per vehicle if paying with cash; $23 per vehicle if paying by card
- Time: 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Nov 23-Dec 30; Except closed Nov 27-30
- For more information: https://triangleonthecheap.com/hill-ridge-farms-festival-lights/
- Lights on the Neuse
- Celebrate the holiday season with this one-mile-long Christmas hayride through a light show.
- Location: Boyette Family Farms, 1620 Loop Road, Clayton
- Time:
- Nov 24-25
- Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays Dec 1-14
- Dec 20-21
- Times vary – see more information
- Price: $11 per person
- For more information: https://triangleonthecheap.com/lights-on-the-neuse/
- Piedmont Winterfest
- Enjoy outdoor ice skating, curling, and more at the Piedmont Winterfest.
- Location: Lebauer Park (Downtown Greensboro) 208 N. Davie St Greensboro, NC 27401
- Price: regular price $15 per person, skate trainers is $5 per hour
- Time: November 2023 – January 2024 https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1AxG5-6kFeJN5MBf943MgO6Pn_0CJtD7o/edit#gid=1604977067
- For more information: https://www.piedmontwinterfest.com/?_ga-ft=1b4UCX.0.0.0.0.2Scs2+-6HA-4vl-Bp4-cF6mEj19.0.0
- Tweetsie Christmas
- Enjoy nighttime train rides, Christmas lights, a live Christmas variety show, Santa meetings, s’mores, and more at Tweetsie Christmas.
- Location: 300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane Blowing Rock, NC 28605
- Price: Ages 13 and up is $60, ages 3-12 is $40, and ages 2 and under are admitted free
- Time: Some evenings in November and December
- For more information: https://tweetsie.com/special-events/tweetsie-christmas/?_ga-ft=1b4UBn.0.0.0.0.2Scs2+-6HA-4vl-Bp4-cF6mEj19.0.0
- NC Chinese Lantern Festival
- This Lantern Festival is crafted by Chinese artisans creating over 40 displays.
- Location: 8003 Regency Parkway Cary, North Carolina 27518
- Price: see more information
- Time: November 17 – January 14, see more information
- For more information: https://www.boothamphitheatre.com/events-tickets/events/chinese-lantern-festival?_ga-ft=1b4UB3.0.0.0.0.2Scs2+-6HA-4vl-Bp4-cF6mEj19.0.0
- The Polar Express Train Ride
- Enjoy hot chocolate, cookies, a reading of The Polar Express, and more on this train ride.
- Location: North Carolina Transportation Museum | 1 Samuel Spencer Drive – Spencer, N.C.
- Time: Select nights in November and December; see more information
- Price: see more information
- For more information: https://www.nctransportationmuseum.org/the-polar-express-train-ride/?_ga-ft=1b4UAv.0.0.0.0.2Scs2+-6HA-4vl-Bp4-cF6mEj19.0.0
December 3rd:
- Wool E’s Winter Wonderland
- This holiday light event hosted by WRAL and The Durham Bulls features tubing on frosty slopes, a train ride, a Winterland Market, and more.
- Location: Durham Bulls Athletic Park, 409 Blackwell Street, Durham, North Carolina
- Price: general admission is $11 Nov 22 – Dec. 17 and $16.50 Dec 19 – Dec 31
- Time: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- For more information: https://triangleonthecheap.com/wool-e-winter-wonderland-durham-bulls/
- Youngsville Christmas Parade
- Celebrate Christmas in Youngsville with this holiday parade.
- Location: see more information
- Price: free
- Time: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- For more information: https://triangleonthecheap.com/youngsville-tree-lighting-and-christmas-parade/
- Rolesville Christmas Parade
- Celebrate the holiday season with a Christmas Parade in Rolesville.
- Location: see more information
- Price: free
- Time: 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM
- For more information: https://triangleonthecheap.com/rolesville-christmas-parade-and-christmas-wonderland/
- Light Up the Night Hillsborough Holiday Parade
- Celebrate the holiday season with this parade and tree-lighting event.
- Location: see more information
- Price: free
- Time: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- For more information: https://triangleonthecheap.com/light-up-the-night-hillsborough-holiday-parade/
- Fuquay-Varina Christmas Parade
- This parade is full of Christmas spirit and cheer.
- Location: Historic Downtown Fuquay District, NC
- Price: free
- Time: 4 p.m.
- For more information: https://triangleonthecheap.com/fuquay-varina-town-tree-lighting/
December 5th:
- Selma Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting
- Celebrate the Christmas season with this parade and tree lighting.
- Location: see more information
- Price: see more information
- Time: see more information
- For more information: https://triangleonthecheap.com/selma-christmas-parade-and-tree-lighting/
December 7th:
- Silver City Christmas Parade
- Celebrate the holiday season with this Christmas Parade.
- Location: see more information
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Price: free
- For more information: https://triangleonthecheap.com/siler-city-christmas-parade/
December 9th:
Wool E's Winter Wonderland: Frozen Fairytale Night
- This holiday light event hosted by WRAL and The Durham Bulls features tubing on frosty slopes, a train ride, a Winterland Market, and more.
- Location: Durham Bulls Athletic Park, 409 Blackwell Street, Durham, North Carolina
- Price: general admission is $11 Nov 22 – Dec. 17 and $16.50 Dec 19 – Dec 31
- Time: see more information
- For more information: https://triangleonthecheap.com/wool-e-winter-wonderland-durham-bulls/
- Knightdale Christmas Parade
- Celebrate the holiday season with a Christmas Parade in Knightdale, NC.
- Location: First Avenue at Knightdale Station Park
- Price: free
- Time: 10 a.m.
- For more information: https://triangleonthecheap.com/christmas-first-avenue-knightdale/
- Happy Holly Days Parade in Holly Springs
- Celebrate the holiday season with this parade featuring marching groups, horses, bands, dancers, and more.
- Location: Holly Springs Road, NC
- Time: see more information
- Price: free
- For more information: https://triangleonthecheap.com/holly-springs-parade/
- Durham Holiday Parade
- This parade will include, hometown bands, Santa, floats, and more.
- Location: see more information
- Price: free
- Time: 10 a.m.
- For more information: https://triangleonthecheap.com/durham-holiday-parade-fun-fest/
- Sensory Friendly Film Series: The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Kids are invited to this sensory-friendly film screening to enjoy a fun movie experience.
- Location: The Carolina Theatre of Durham, at 309 West Morgan Street, Durham, NC,
- Price: free
- Time: 11:30 a.m.
- For more information: https://triangleonthecheap.com/carolina-theatre-durham-sensory-friendly-film-series/
- Chapel Hill-Carrboro Community Parade
- This parade will feature floats, marching bands, elves, Santa, and more.
- Location: see more information
- Price: free
- Time: 12 p.m.
- For more information: https://triangleonthecheap.com/chapel-hill-carrboro-holiday-parade/
- Cary Jaycees Christmas Parade
- This holiday parade will include bands, mascots, and more.
- Location: Downtown Cary, NC
- Price: free
- Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- For more information: https://triangleonthecheap.com/cary-jaycees-christmas-parade/
- Winter Lantern Walk at N.C. Museum of Art
- For this event, participants will make a lantern or bring their own lantern, enjoy music, socialize, and then walk with their lanterns to celebrate the holiday spirit.
- Location: The North Carolina Museum of Art, 2110 Blue Ridge Rd, Raleigh, NC 27607
- Price: free
- Time: 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- For more information: https://triangleonthecheap.com/winter-solstice-lantern-walk-nc-museum-art/
December 10th:
- Holiday Open House
- Enjoy festive music, holiday crafts, refreshments, and more at this fun event.
- Location: West Point on the Eno, at 5101 N. Roxboro Street, Durham
- Time: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Price: Free
- For more information: https://triangleonthecheap.com/west-point-on-the-eno/
December 15th:
- Ugly Sweater Party
- Wear your ugliest sweater and celebrate National Ugly Sweater Day at Lonerider Brewing.
- Location: 8816 Gulf Ct., NC
- Price: free
- Time: 6 p.m.
- For more information: https://triangleonthecheap.com/lonerider/
December 16th:
Wool E's Winter Wonderland: Pajama Party
- This holiday light event hosted by WRAL and The Durham Bulls features tubing on frosty slopes, a train ride, a Winterland Market, and more.
- Location: Durham Bulls Athletic Park, 409 Blackwell Street, Durham, North Carolina
- Price: general admission is $11 Nov 22 – Dec. 17 and $16.50 Dec 19 – Dec 31
- Time: see more information
- For more information: https://triangleonthecheap.com/wool-e-winter-wonderland-durham-bulls/
December 17th:
Wool E's Winter Wonderland: Gingerbread Day
- This holiday light event hosted by WRAL and The Durham Bulls features tubing on frosty slopes, a train ride, a Winterland Market, and more.
- Location: Durham Bulls Athletic Park, 409 Blackwell Street, Durham, North Carolina
- Price: general admission is $11 Nov 22 – Dec. 17 and $16.50 Dec 19 – Dec 31
- Time: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- For more information: https://triangleonthecheap.com/wool-e-winter-wonderland-durham-bulls/
December 21st:
- The Solstice Lantern Walk
- Celebrate the beginning of the winter season with this Solstice Lantern walk
- Location: Riverwalk in Hillsborough, NC; see more information
- Time: event starts at 4:30 p.m., walk starts at 5:30 p.m.
- Price: free
- For more information: https://triangleonthecheap.com/solstice-celebration-lantern-walk/
December 23rd:
Wool E's Winter Wonderland: Ugly Sweater Night
- This holiday light event hosted by WRAL and The Durham Bulls features tubing on frosty slopes, a train ride, a Winterland Market, and more.
- Location: Durham Bulls Athletic Park, 409 Blackwell Street, Durham, North Carolina
- Price: general admission is $11 Nov 22 – Dec. 17 and $16.50 Dec 19 – Dec 31
- Time: see more information
- For more information: https://triangleonthecheap.com/wool-e-winter-wonderland-durham-bulls/