Join local non-profit Note in the Pocket to help celebrate their 11th annual Socks & Undie 5K Rundie! This year’s race will be held at the Note in the Pocket Volunteer & Donation Center in Raleigh, which is located at 4730 Hargrove Road (Crossroads Fellowship campus, off Millbrook and Capital Blvd).

Race options include:

In-person 5K and Rundie

Virtual 5K – Participate from wherever you are located!

Build your Rundie Team and enjoy this family-friendly event featuring a Finish Line Festival, Food Trucks, Raffles, and Prizes! To register for Note in the Pocket’s Socks & Undie 5K Rundie, please click here. To learn more about Note in the Pocket and their mission to clothe impoverished school age-children with dignity and love, please click here.