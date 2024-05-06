Enter to Win Tickets to See Bret Baier!

All week long, enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Bret Baier at AJ Fletcher Opera Theater on Thursday, May 16th! Bret Baier currently serves as anchor and executive editor of Special Report with Bret Baier and chief political anchor of Fox News Channel. As this year’s distinguished lecturer, Baier will draw from his latest work, To Rescue the Constitution: George Washington and the Fragile American Experiment. He will shed light on the remarkable life of George Washington, the founder who did more than perhaps any other individual to secure the future of the United States, from the unsettled early American frontier and the battlefields of the Revolution to the history-making clashes within Philadelphia’s Independence Hall.

Presented by the North Carolina Museum of History Foundation and the News & Observer

