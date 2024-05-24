Governor Cooper heading to Europe on economic development trip

RALEIGH – Governor Cooper and other state officials are traveling to Europe on an economic development trip. The delegation will meet with companies and government officials in France, Germany and Switzerland. and will focus on investment opportunities and job creation in North Carolina.



Christopher Chung, CEO Of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina says foreign investment is a key part of creating jobs in North Carolina.



“The more investment that comes into our country from outside, the more opportunities we get for that investment and job creation to happen right here in North Carolina,” said Chung.



Germany is the second-largest source of foreign direct investment in North Carolina behind Japan, with Switzerland and France the 5th and 12th largest, respectively.



