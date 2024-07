RALEIGH – The Wake County Sheriff Office is investigating a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital.

The incident occurred Monday around 7:45am on Forest Branch Road near Fuquay-Varina. When authorities arrived they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital and no other information is available.

Anyone with information that would assist in the investigation is asked to call WCSO at 919-856-6911.