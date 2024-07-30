Norah O’Donnell leaving as anchor of CBS evening newscast after election

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – Norah O’Donnell says she is leaving as anchor of the “CBS Evening News” after five years, following the presidential election. O’Donnell told colleagues in an email Tuesday that it was time to step away from the rigors of a daily broadcast. She will stay at CBS News to contribute interviews to several broadcasts, and the network said the evening newscast will continue. No successor was named. The evening newscast is the storied home of previous anchors like Walter Cronkite and Dan Rather. O’Donnell’s CBS newscast generally runs third in the ratings to David Muir at ABC’s “World News Tonight” and Lester Holt of “NBC Nightly News.”