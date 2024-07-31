North Carolina’s GOP-controlled House overrides Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s vetoes

By MAKIYA SEMINERA Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Republican-led House quickly overrode three of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s vetoes on Wednesday.

The House votes, largely along party lines, sent the overrides to the Senate, which does not meet this week. Veto overrides require supermajorities from both legislative chambers to become law. Since gaining supermajorities last year, GOP lawmakers have blocked all of Cooper’s vetoes.

The first bill allows the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles to issue title certificates for all-terrain and utility vehicles, and expands the types of roads accessible for modified utility vehicles to include all roads with speed limits of 55 mph or less. Cooper said in his veto statement that the law would endanger people on state highways because off-road vehicles don’t have as many safety features.

The second piece of legislation changes several laws involving tenancy, notaries and small claims court. What mostly prompted Cooper’s veto was a prohibition against local ordinances that aim to stop landlords from denying tenancy to people whose rent money comes mostly from federal housing assistance programs.

The last bill, among other things, blocks state agencies from taking payments in central bank digital currency, which is similar to cryptocurrencies, but with value determined by a country’s central bank. In the U.S., the Federal Reserve would be liable for the currency’s value, and the agency is still studying whether it can manage its risks to the cost and availability of credit, the safety and stability of the financial system, and the efficacy of monetary policy.

Cooper called the legislation “premature, vague and reactionary,” and urged the Legislature to wait to see how it works before passing laws to restrict it.

There are two more vetoes that still require action from both chambers. Lawmakers are scheduled to reconvene in early September.