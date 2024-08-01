Brittney Griner: ‘Head over heels’ for Americans coming home in prisoner swap

LILLE, FRANCE - JULY 29: Maki Takada #8 of Team Japan and Brittney Griner #15 of Team United States position for a rebound during the Women's Group Phase - Group C game between Japan and United States on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Pierre Mauroy on July 29, 2024 in Lille, France. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — Brittney Griner knows only too well the swirling emotions of being involved in a prisoner swap. She says she is “head over heels” that fellow Americans are coming home from Russia. Griner called it a great day and that she is so happy for the families. She says any day Americans come home is a win. She spoke after the U.S. women beat Belgium 87-74 to clinch a berth in the Paris Games quarterfinals. The two-time Olympic gold medalist went through her own prisoner exchange with Russia in 2022. Now Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan from Michigan are coming home after being convicted of espionage charges the U.S. government considered baseless.