Senior economics aide Gene Sperling is leaving the White House to work on the Harris campaign

FILE - White House senior adviser Gene Sperling, speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Aug. 2, 2021. Sperling is leaving his administration position to work with Vice President Kamala Harris’ election campaign as the Democrats step up efforts to challenge Donald Trump on policy issues in November’s election. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House senior adviser Gene Sperling is leaving his administration position to work with Vice President Kamala Harris’ election campaign as the Democrats step up efforts to challenge Donald Trump on policy issues in November’s election. The shift was revealed by White House officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters. Sperling served both Bill Clinton and Barack Obama as director of the White House National Economic Council. Biden tasked him with managing his $1.9 trillion pandemic aid package. Sperling has also been something of a troubleshooter on inflation and a White House liaison to the union and car companies during the auto strikes.