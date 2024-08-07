Golden day in Paris as 2022 Olympic champion US figure skaters finally get their medals

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 07: Members of the U.S. Olympic figure skating team pose for a photo after receiving gold medals following the disqualification of Team Russia for doping after the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing on day twelve of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Champions Park on August 07, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

PARIS (AP) — A touch of winter came to the Summer Games when the United States figure skating team finally got their gold medals as 2022 Olympic champions. The special medal ceremony allowed the nine Americans to parade on a runway in the bright Paris sunshine and gaze at the Eiffel Tower. The ceremony came exactly 2½ years after the figure skating team event ended at the Beijing Olympics and the doping saga of the winning Russian team started. Olympic champion Karen Chen says “it absolutely was worth the wait.”