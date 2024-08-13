North Carolina Zoo earns top national honors as “Best Zoo”

Asheboro, NC (WPTF) — The North Carolina Zoo has been crowned the “Best Zoo” in the United States, securing the top spot in the prestigious Newsweek Readers’ Choice Awards. The announcement follows a month of public voting where the zoo emerged victorious against a competitive field of contenders.

The North Carolina Zoo was nominated for the award in July 2024, with the public given the opportunity to cast their votes daily from July 3 to July 31. The contest, organized by Newsweek, featured nominees selected and vetted by a panel of travel writers and tourism experts, with the final selections made by Newsweek editors.

The top ten zoos in the U.S., as announced by Newsweek, are:

North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro, NC Memphis Zoo in Memphis, TN San Antonio Zoo in San Antonio, TX Brookfield Zoo in Chicago, IL Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance in Denver, CO Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo in Gulf Shores, AL San Diego Zoo in San Diego, CA The Cincinnati Zoo in Cincinnati, OH St. Louis Zoo in St. Louis, MO Audubon Zoo in New Orleans, LA

This accolade is particularly significant for the North Carolina Zoo, as it comes during a milestone year for the institution, which celebrated its 50th anniversary earlier this month. The zoo, known for being the world’s largest natural habitat zoo, has long been a favorite among visitors and wildlife enthusiasts.

Patricia Simmons, Director and CEO of the North Carolina Zoo, expressed her gratitude for the recognition, stating, “It is humbling to be recognized as ‘Best Zoo’ during our golden anniversary year when we are reflecting on our past and looking to the future. The North Carolina Zoo set out over fifty years ago to create a zoo unlike any other, and we are deeply honored by the outpouring of love and support throughout this contest period and beyond.”

Simmons also dedicated the award to the zoo’s dedicated staff, community partners, donors, and visitors, saying, “This award, like any accolades we receive as an organization, is dedicated to our Zoo Team members, community partners, generous donors, and loyal guests who make the North Carolina Zoo an unforgettable place to work and visit.”