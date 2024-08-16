Natron Energy to build first U.S. sodium-ion battery gigafactory in North Carolina

The Edgecombe County facility will enable a 40x scale-up of Natron’s current production capacity, accelerating the company’s technology commercialization while supporting over 1,000 high-quality, local clean energy jobs (Credit Natron Energy)

TARBORO, N.C. (WPTF) – Natron Energy, a leader in sodium-ion battery technology, has announced plans to establish the first sodium-ion battery gigafactory in the United States at the Kingsboro megasite in Edgecombe County. The $1.4 billion capital investment will create over 1,000 jobs in the region.

The facility will significantly boost Natron Energy’s production capacity, meeting growing demand for its innovative, non-flammable sodium-ion batteries. These batteries, which do not rely on rare earth metals, are seen as a safer and more sustainable alternative to traditional lithium-ion batteries.

Alongside local and regional officials at Edgecombe Community College, Governor Roy Cooper said this project is the latest example of the state’s involvement in advanced battery production.

“This emerging clean energy economy means more good-paying jobs in our state and more money in the pockets of families across eastern North Carolina,” said Cooper.

Natron Energy is eligible for up to $21.7 million in state incentives over 12 years, contingent on job creation and investment milestones. The project is expected to add $3.4 billion to the state’s economy.