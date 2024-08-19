Governor Cooper announces $4 million grant to expand apprenticeships in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) – Governor Roy Cooper announced a $4 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to expand the state’s apprenticeship program in high-demand fields.

NC Career Launch will create a statewide youth apprenticeship system for high school students in key fields like advanced manufacturing, clean energy, healthcare, and IT. The program offers paid work-based learning, classroom instruction, and mentorship, leading to industry-recognized credentials and postsecondary education without debt.

“NC Career Launch is positioned to put thousands of students on a path toward great careers with sustaining incomes by combining hands-on apprenticeship experience with educational opportunities beyond high school,” said NCBCE Chair Leslie Walden. “Employers will be able to tap into a new pipeline of workers that are ready to put their relevant credentials or degrees and on-the-job experience to work.”

The initiative aims to build a skilled and diverse workforce, ensuring North Carolina remains a top destination for business. The program also addresses equity gaps, supporting students with autism and intellectual disabilities.