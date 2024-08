Bobby Hurley and Arizona State headed to Duke’s Cameron Indoor Stadium for exhibition game

TUCSON, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 17: Head coach Bobby Hurley of the Arizona State Sun Devils reacts during the first half of the NCAAB game against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center on February 17, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Bobby Hurley is returning to Duke’s Cameron Indoor Stadium for a charity exhibition game with his Arizona State basketball team.

The Sun Devils and Blue Devils will play the game on Oct. 27 with benefits going to the Duke Children’s Hospital, Duke announced on its X account Wednesday.

Hurley won two national championships and was a first-team All-American under former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski from 1989-93. Hurley is still the NCAA’s all-time assists leader with 1,076.

Hurley has spent the past nine seasons coaching at Arizona State after a two-year stint at Buffalo. He has led the Sun Devils to the NCAA Tournament three times and has one of the nation’s top recruiting classes this season.

