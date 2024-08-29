Eric Trump discusses his father’s presidential campaign, endorses Robinson for governor

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 15: Eric Trump, son of former U.S. President Donald Trump, and Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump attend the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

RALEIGH (WPTF) — Eric Trump, the son of former president and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, downplayed recent indictments filed by special prosecutor Jack Smith.

In an interview with the WPTF morning show, Trump told host Chris Edwards he wasn’t surprised by the filings, which he argued was part of a broader effort to stop his father’s campaign. Eric Trump also said he and his father are strongly endorsing Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s bid for Governor.

“Mark is a wonderful person, a wonderful guy that I got to know very, very well,” said Trump. “Not only do I think we’re going to win the state, I think he’s going to win.”

Trump also said Project 2025, the sweeping policy blueprint released by the conservative Heritage Foundation, does not represent the Trump campaign.