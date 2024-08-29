Eric Trump discusses his father’s presidential campaign, endorses Robinson for governor

RALEIGH (WPTF) — Eric Trump, the son of former president and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, downplayed recent indictments filed by special prosecutor Jack Smith.
In an interview with the WPTF morning show, Trump told host Chris Edwards he wasn’t surprised by the filings, which he argued was part of a broader effort to stop his father’s campaign. Eric Trump also said he and his father are strongly endorsing Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s bid for Governor.
“Mark is a wonderful person, a wonderful guy that I got to know very, very well,” said Trump. “Not only do I think we’re going to win the state, I think he’s going to win.”
Trump also said Project 2025, the sweeping policy blueprint released by the conservative Heritage Foundation, does not represent the Trump campaign.