New hockey video game signals name change coming to PNC Arena

This screenshot from EA Sports' NHL 25 promotional video suggests the building will soon be known as the "Lenovo Center." (Credit EA Sports)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) – The home of the Carolina Hurricanes and the NC State Wolfpack will soon have a new name and there’s already hints, thanks to an online video.

On Monday, workers were seen removing the PNC Arena signage. The building’s owner, the Centennial Authority, has a meeting set for Thursday to approve a contract with a new partner for naming rights.

A scene from a new video for the latest version of EA Sports NHL video game released Friday shows the name “Lenovo Center” in the center circle of the simulated ice. The building opened in 1999 as the Entertainment and Sports Arena, and was also once known as the RBC Center.