Wake County to celebrate 6th annual Community Day on Saturday

RALEIGH (WPTF) – Wake County residents are invited to participate in the sixth annual Community Day on Saturday.

County officials say the event is designed to strengthen community ties and provide resources to local families. Attendees can explore job opportunities, legal advice, childcare options and health services while enjoying a day of entertainment for all ages.

“Community Day represents a continuation of the legacy of late Wake County Commissioner James West,” said Wake County Board of Commissioners Chair Shinica Thomas. “It’s a day dedicated to bringing people together and fostering a sense of unity and fellowship, reflecting the values that Commissioner West championed throughout his service.”

The celebration takes place at John Chavis Community Park from 11 am to 3 pm on Saturday, September 14, 2024.

The event is free and people are encourage to RSVP online.