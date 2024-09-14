BugFest infests downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) – The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences hosted its annual BugFest in downtown Raleigh on Saturday. The event featured exhibits, hands-on activities, and education on the world of insects.

This year’s focus was on the order Lepidoptera, which includes butterflies and moths. There were butterfly encounter tents, as well as education stations where the public could talk to real-world entomologists.

Butterflies and moths might have been the stars of the show, but bugs of all kinds were represented. One of the most popular events was the Roachingham 500, a cockroach race.

The Roachingham 500, BugFest’s annual Cockroach race, is one of the most popular exhibits. (Photo Credit: Anthony DeHart, WPTF)

The event also featured the return of Café Insecta, where local chefs served bug-infused dishes such as rice pudding with candied crickets and coconut curry worms.

(Photo Credit Anthony DeHart, WPTF) (Photo Credit Anthony DeHart, WPTF) (Photo Credit Anthony DeHart, WPTF)

Chris Smith, coordinator of current science programs for the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, joined Chris Edwards on the WPTF Morning News to discuss the event. Smith said this is the museum’s largest event each year.

“We take over both buildings of the museum, plus two streets, plus the Bicentennial Plaza, and we fill it with more than 100 games, crafts and activities,” he said.

Smith also discussed the inspiration behind BugFest. He said the event is designed to educate the public about bugs, which make up the largest group of animals on the planet.

“Whether you’re maybe in your house and you don’t want to see them, or walking around in a yard, in the park, there are bugs,” Smith said. “We wanted to try to spread a little bit of love to this group.”

