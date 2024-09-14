Backup QB Bailey helps NC State overcome Louisiana Tech, 30-20

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 14: CJ Bailey #16 of the NC State Wolfpack drops back to pass against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the second half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium on September 14, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

By BOB SUTTON Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Backup quarterback CJ Bailey was at the controls for three second-half scoring drives, DK Kaufman returned an interception for a touchdown and North Carolina State rallied from a double-digit deficit to defeat Louisiana Tech 30-20 on Saturday.

Bailey, a true freshman summoned when starter Grayson McCall departed with an injury, ran for a 1-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter as the Wolfpack finally gained command of the game. Bailey threw for 156 yards in two-plus quarters.

Kaufman sparked the comeback by going 33 yards for a touchdown on an interception in the opening minute of the second half. Kanoah Vinesett kicked field goals of 39, 35 and 52 yards for NC State (2-1), which eventually bounced back from a lopsided loss a week earlier to then-No. 14 Tennessee.

The Wolfpack went ahead on Kendrick Raphael’s 3-yard run to complete an 8-minute, 11-second drive in the third quarter. The Bulldogs pulled even on Buck Buchanan’s 20-yard field goal before Vinesett’s long boot and Bailey’s TD run.

Louisiana Tech quarterback Jack Turner completed 19 of 36 passes for 281 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Tru Edwards had 148 receiving yards on four catches.

The Bulldogs (1-1) scored 17 points in the final three minutes of the first half. It began with Donerio Davenport’s 5-yard run and then Edwards’ 75-yard catch-and-run from Turner.

Then Bailey was picked off by Kolbe Fields, and the Bulldogs ended up with Buck Buchanan’s career-long 57-yard field goal for a 17-6 halftime lead.

NC State scored first shortly after linebacker Caden Fordham’s fumble recovering.

Kauffman is in his first year with the Wolfpack after playing for Southeastern Conference teams Vanderbilt (2020) and Auburn (2021-23).

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 14: Noah Rogers #5 of the NC State Wolfpack misses a pass against Demarcus Griffin-Taylor #8 of the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the first half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium on September 14, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images) RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 14: Donerio Davenport #4 celebrates his touchdown with teammate Daniel Keys #51 of the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the first half of the game against the NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium on September 14, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images) RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 14: Jack Turner #10 of the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs tries to avoid a tackle by Devon Marshall #16 of the NC State Wolfpack during the first half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium on September 14, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images) RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 14: Grayson McCall #2 of the NC State Wolfpack drops back to pass against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the first half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium on September 14, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images) RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 14: Kendrick Raphael #0 of the NC State Wolfpack reacts with teammates following his touchdown run against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the second half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium on September 14, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images) RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 14: Head coach Dave Doeren of the NC State Wolfpack questions a call during the second half of the game against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Carter-Finley Stadium on September 14, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images) RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 14: Jordan Waters #7 of the NC State Wolfpack jumps into the end zone for an apparent touchdown against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the second half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium on September 14, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. This play was called back due to Waters stepping out of bounds at the 32-yard line. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

McCall’s injury

McCall left the game with a game-ending injury in the second quarter.

Louisiana Tech was leading 7-6 shortly before halftime when the announcement came about McCall’s status, though the nature of the injury wasn’t revealed. He was 9-for-13 for 54 passing yards and posted a team-high 22 rushing yards at the time of his exit.

McCall was considered one of the country’s top pick-ups in the transfer portal during the last offseason after playing parts of five seasons for Coastal Carolina.

The takeaway

Louisiana Tech: The Bulldogs looked strong at times in seeking to defeat a power-conference opponent for the first time since toppling Miami in the 2019 Independence Bowl. But the offense, with only 12 first downs, stalled too often.

NC State: The Wolfpack has finally pulled away in both home games, but the results against Western Carolina and Louisiana Tech probably delivered as many questions as answers for a team expecting to build off last-season momentum from a year ago. Now with McCall’s status in question, there’s bound to be more adjustments.

Poll implications

NC State had been ranked since the preseason until last week’s loss to Tennessee. This result isn’t likely to catapult the Wolfpack back into the Top 25.

Up next

Louisiana Tech: Home vs. Tulsa on Saturday

N.C. State: At No. 22 Clemson on Saturday in an Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams