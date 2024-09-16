Oakmont’s massive greens will be even bigger when the US Open returns next summer for a 10th time

OAKMONT, PA - JUNE 18: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States chips onto the second green during the third round of the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club on June 18, 2016 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Oakmont’s already massive greens will be even more daunting when the men’s U.S. Open returns next summer for a record 10th time. The club situated in the northern Pittsburgh suburbs has restored more than 24,000 square feet of green surface over the last two years as part of a renovation guided by golf course architect Gil Hanse. The renovations will allow the USGA to experiment with new pin placements when the men’s championship returns to Oakmont for the first time since 2016.