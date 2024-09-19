Stein rejects Robinson’s calls for a gubernatorial debate

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 16: North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein speaks in support of Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris at the Hendrick Center For Automotive Excellence on August 16, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Baldwin/Getty Images)

RALEIGH. N.C. (WPTF) – There are currently no plans for a televised debate in North Carolina’s gubernatorial race and that won’t be changing, according to the current frontrunner.

Earlier this week, Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson, the Republican nominee who trails by significant margins in recent polling, pushed for one in a video released on social media.

My opponent’s campaign is hiding behind millions of dollars in dishonest TV ads funded by liberal billionaires and left-wing special interests to tear me down. I won’t let that stop me from making my case to the voters for a better future for NC. My campaign has offered multiple… pic.twitter.com/Ehd1HQm7rN — Mark Robinson (@markrobinsonNC) September 17, 2024

“You like to misconstrue my Facebook posts on television. You like to lie about the wonderful daycare center that my wife and I ran – one of the proudest moments of our life,” Robinson said. “But will you debate me on television? I suspect that you will not.”

However, Democratic nominee and current Attorney General Josh Stein told WPTF that he won’t accept that challenge.

“I am making myself available all across the state,” said Stein. “I’m not going to stand up and give him a platform to spread his lies.”

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1663195/">Josh Stein, NC Attorney General & Democratic nomin | RSS.com</a>

This election cycle marks the first time since 1972 that there will be no debate for the North Carolina governor’s race. That year Republican Jim Holshouser beat Democrat Hargrove (Skipper) Bowles.