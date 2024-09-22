Tourists can finally visit the Oval Office. A replica is opening near the White House.

A replica of the Oval Office as is today, shown at The People's House exhibit, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024 in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new tourist stop in Washington is offering visitors the next best thing to being in the Oval Office.

It’s a life-sized replica decorated just like President Joe Biden’s Oval Office, right down to the weathered family Bible on a side table. Unlike the real Oval Office, tourists can go inside the replica, sit on the furniture and take photos. It’s part of “The People’s House: A White House Experience” that’s opening to the public on Monday.

The technology-driven education center was built by the White House Historical Association one block away from the real White House. Admission is free.