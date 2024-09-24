Dangerous chemical leak spurs evacuation order in Ohio town

A sheriff's vehicle blocks a road closure at U.S. Route 50 and Ohio State Route 128 in Whitewater Township near Cleves, Ohio, due to chemical leak from a railcar Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (Frank Bowen IV/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

CLEVES, Ohio (AP) — Students in school buildings and residents in nearby homes have been told to evacuate near Cincinnati after a dangerous chemical began leaking from a railcar.

Aerial video shows firefighters spraying down the car as it sat upright on tracks between a highway and an asphalt plant. Authorities say a pressure release valve was leaking styrene, a toxic and flammable chemical that is used to make plastic and rubber. It can cause headaches, nausea and respiratory issues, and long-term exposure can lead to more serious health problems including organ damage.

Hamilton County’s Emergency Management Agency advised anyone within a half-mile (about 800 meters) of the area near U.S. Route 50 and the Great Miami River to leave immediately.