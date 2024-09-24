Dangerous chemical leak spurs evacuation order in Ohio town

A sheriff's vehicle blocks a road closure at U.S. Route 50 and Ohio State Route 128 in Whitewater Township near Cleves, Ohio, due to chemical leak from a railcar Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (Frank Bowen IV/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

CLEVES, Ohio (AP) — Students in school buildings and residents in nearby homes have been told to evacuate near Cincinnati after a dangerous chemical began leaking from a railcar.

Aerial video shows firefighters spraying down the car as it sat upright on tracks between a highway and an asphalt plant. Authorities say a pressure release valve was leaking styrene, a toxic and flammable chemical that is used to make plastic and rubber. It can cause headaches, nausea and respiratory issues, and long-term exposure can lead to more serious health problems including organ damage.

Hamilton County’s Emergency Management Agency advised anyone within a half-mile (about 800 meters) of the area near U.S. Route 50 and the Great Miami River to leave immediately.

Students in school buildings and residents in neighboring homes were told to evacuate after a dangerous chemical began leaking from a railcar Tuesday near Cincinnati. Authorities said a pressure release valve on it was leaking styrene, a toxic and flammable chemical that is used to make plastic and rubber. It can cause headaches, nausea and respiratory issues, and long-term exposure can lead to more serious health problems including organ damage. (AP Video)

