The Cure announces a new album and releases its first new song in 16 years, ‘Alone’

CHULA VISTA, CALIFORNIA - MAY 20: Robert Smith of The Cure performs at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on May 20, 2023 in Chula Vista, California. (Photo by Harmony Gerber/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Goths, rejoice: At long last, The Cure has released new music.

“Alone,” its first new song in 16 years, premiered on Mary Anne Hobbs’ BBC 6 Music radio show Thursday morning. The English band has also announced a new album, which releases November 1.

The Cure teased the track on social media leading up to its release. They sharing a snippet of the song that featured their trademark layered guitars, metallic percussion and sparkling synths. Near the end, singer Robert Smith jumped in with the gloomy lyric, “This is the end of every song that we sing.”

The Cure has toured in the years since their last album, 2008’s “4:13 Dream,” but have yet to release new music.