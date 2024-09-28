Rescue efforts continue in western NC

A barn and Christmas trees are seen with high water in Ashe County near West Jefferson, North Carolina on September 27, 2024. Rains from what was Hurricane Helene have dropped more than a foot of rain across much of the region. (Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)

Anthony DeHart, WPTF News

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) – Search and rescue operations are ongoing in Western North Carolina in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Helene.

Governor Roy Cooper announced Saturday that more than 200 individuals had been rescued from floodwaters. “This is a historic and catastrophic storm for Western North Carolina, and I’m grateful to first responders working right now to save lives and evacuate residents,” Cooper said.

Cooper also noted that efforts to restore essential services were underway. “Efforts are also underway to get power and communications restored, and we’re bringing in needed supplies by air,” he added.

The storm caused significant power disruptions, with more than 920,000 outages at its peak. The governor’s office reported that over 700,000 residents still lacked power as of this morning, and utility crews from across the country are working on restoration. Sixteen shelters provided refuge for approximately 1,100 residents last night.

Cellular service remains spotty in the region west of I-77 due to infrastructure damage. Cellular providers are working to restore coverage to those impacted.

“The State Emergency Response Team is working around the clock responding to severe impacts from Helene’s devastation. We are grateful for our local, state and federal partners and their teamwork to help North Carolinians hit hard by this storm,” said NC Emergency Management Director Will Ray. “Please remain aware of hazards and follow directions from local officials to protect life and safety.”