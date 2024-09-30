Hurricane Helene has caused widespread devastation across Western North Carolina and beyond. Below are the different ways you can contribute to relief efforts, from donating through the Red Cross to applying for FEMA assistance and supporting local donation drives.

FEMA Disaster Assistance: How to Apply

If you’ve suffered uninsured damage due to Hurricane Helene, FEMA offers disaster assistance, including help with temporary lodging, home repairs, and personal property loss.

How to Apply

Online : Visit DisasterAssistance.gov.

: Visit DisasterAssistance.gov. FEMA App : Download the FEMA app.

: Download the FEMA app. By Phone: Call 800-621-3362 daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

Required Information

A current phone number and address.

Your Social Security number.

A general list of damage and losses.

Insurance information (if applicable).

For more details, watch How to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance.

Help for Hurricane Helene Victims: How You Can Support

Hurricane Helene has caused widespread devastation across Western North Carolina and beyond. Below are the different ways you can contribute to relief efforts, from donating through the Red Cross to applying for FEMA assistance and supporting local donation drives.

1. American Red Cross

The American Red Cross has launched a major response to assist victims of Hurricane Helene across the Southeast. Nearly 1,400 disaster workers are on the ground, providing shelter, food, and comfort to thousands. You can support their relief efforts in the following ways:

Donate : Visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767). You can also text “HELENE” to 90999 to make a donation.

: Visit redcross.org or call (800-733-2767). You can also text “HELENE” to 90999 to make a donation. Give Blood : Help restock blood supplies by visiting RedCrossBlood.org to schedule a blood donation.

: Help restock blood supplies by visiting RedCrossBlood.org to schedule a blood donation. Find a Shelter: Visit redcross.org or use the Red Cross Emergency app to find a shelter near you.

2. Durham Rescue Mission Supply Drive

Durham Rescue Mission is holding a supply drive for victims of Hurricane Helene on Sunday, Sept. 29 and Monday, Sept. 30. Items can be dropped off at 1201 E. Main St., Durham.

Items Needed:

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Deodorant

Feminine hygiene products

Bottled water

Pop-top canned food

Shelf-stable food

Shampoo

Baby wipes and diapers

For more information, contact the Durham Rescue Mission or visit their website.

3. United Way Fund for Hurricane Helene

The United Way has established a dedicated fund to support relief efforts for those affected by Hurricane Helene. You can find more information and donate via their website.

4. Baptists On Mission Relief Efforts

Baptists On Mission is organizing volunteer teams to assist with recovery efforts in the affected areas. They are also accepting donations to support their initiatives. Visit their website to find out how you can help.

5. Samaritan’s Purse Volunteer Opportunities

Based in Boone, Samaritan’s Purse is mobilizing volunteers to assist homeowners with recovery efforts. Learn more about how you can volunteer or donate on their website.

6. Chatham Cares Disaster Relief Efforts

Chatham Cares is collecting supplies for victims of Hurricane Helene. Residents can drop off donations at:

Chatham County Sheriff’s Office (295 West St., Pittsboro)

(295 West St., Pittsboro) Piggly Wiggly of Siler City

of Siler City Walmart Shopping Center Parking Lot (Siler City)

For more information or to donate, visit ChathamCares.org.

7. NC Community Foundation Disaster Relief Fund

The North Carolina Community Foundation has opened a Disaster Relief Fund to support long-term recovery efforts for communities impacted by Hurricane Helene. You can donate to the fund by visiting nccommunityfoundation.org/helene or mailing a check to 3737 Glenwood Ave., Suite 460, Raleigh, NC 27612 (write “Disaster Relief” on the memo line).

All donations are tax-deductible and go directly to supporting mid- to long-term recovery efforts.

8. Operation Airlift

Operation Airdrop is delivering relief supplies to Western North Carolina and Eastern Tennessee. Flight operations began on Monday, September 30, 2024. Multiple flight destinations have been set, with Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) being their largest, and other locations (with and without airport access) that are in need. Miracle Movers is providing trucks to transport supplies. Operation Airdrop donations may be dropped off locally at: Raleigh United Mutual Aid Hub (RUMAH), 415 Hillsborough Street, Raleigh. Below are Operation Airdrop’s most-needed items:

Sports Drinks (Powered Packets)

Hydration Packs (Powder Form)

Baby Wipes

Diapers (for Children & Adults)

Baby Formula

Bug Spray

Sunscreen

Plastic Utensils

Manual Can Openers

Trash Bags (13 Gallon or Contractor Bags)

Non-Perishable Foods

Cleaning Supplies

Plastic Sheeting / Tarps

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Toiletries / Sanitation Items

Pet Food (for Cats & Dogs)

Hand Sanitizer

Sanitizer Wipes

Feminine Hygiene Products

Heavy Duty Work Gloves

Socks – All Sizes (Unopened)

Operation Airlift cannot accept: used clothing, bottled water (due to weight), most household chemicals (including bleach), fuel, flammable items, and hazardous items.