Voters in Northern California county to vote on whether to allow large-scale farms

PETALUMA, Calif. (AP) — A proposal to phase out large-scale confined animal farms will be put before voters in a Northern California county. Sonoma County residents will decide whether to approve Measure J. Proponents say the move to phase out what federal authorities call concentrated animal feeding operations is about the humane treatment of animals. Critics say it is a misguided effort that could harm egg farming and dairies in the county and that California already has strict rules to ensure farm animals’ well-being.

