North Carolina is distributing Benadryl and EpiPens as yellow jackets swarm from Helene flooding

In this photo illustration, EpiPen, which dispenses epinephrine through an injection mechanism for people with severe allergies. (Photo Illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

North Carolina health workers are distributing Benadryl and epinephrine injections to communities after hurricane flooding has caused bees and yellow jackets to swarm from their underground nests. Hospitals, emergency responders and doctors have been requesting allergy medications as more people run into the insects in Helene’s wake. Anaphylaxis is a rare but potentially deadly reaction to stings that should be treated with an emergency epinephrine injection.