After years of finding the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame cold as ice, Foreigner now knows what love is

NEW YORK (AP) — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is about to rectify a wrong that some rock fans may celebrate with their lighters up in the air — the band Foreigner will be finally welcomed in. The English-American rockers — with hits like “Cold as Ice,” “Hot Blooded” and “Waiting for a Girl Like You” — topped the charts in the ’70s and ’80s but never made it into the hall — much less a ballot — until last year, despite being eligible for more than 20 years. The belated embrace by rock’s establishment has a bittersweet taste, since two original members have died and guitarist Mick Jones has Parkinson’s disease. They’ll be inducted Oct. 19.
Bruce Watson and Kelly Hansen of the band Foreigner perform at Ascend Amphitheater on July 11, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)