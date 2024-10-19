Duke beats Florida State 23-16, earns first victory over Seminoles after 22 straight losses

Ozzie Nicholas #45 of the Duke Blue Devils returns an interception against the Florida State Seminoles during the first half of the game at Wallace Wade Stadium on October 18, 2024 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

By BOB SUTTON Associated Press

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — An historic result didn’t seem all that unusual for Duke on Friday night.

Chandler Rivers scored on an interception return, Todd Pelino kicked three field goals and the Blue Devils beat Florida State for the first time in 23 all-time meetings, winning 23-16 on Friday night.

“I really feel like they expected to win the game,” Duke coach Manny Diaz said of his players.

Star Thomas ran for 88 yards and a touchdown and the Blue Devils (6-1, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) bounced back from their first loss of the season nearly two weeks earlier.

Florida State (1-6, 1-5) had its misery extended despite outgaining Duke by 111 yards.

“The game went about the way we expected,” Diaz said. “The game was won by our defense. … The most important stat is the win.”

With a chance to pull even, the Seminoles drove to the Duke 37-yard line before a first-down fumble at the 5:18 mark. Florida State’s final possession ended on a fourth-down play that lost yards.

“We know we didn’t play our best,” Thomas said of the offense. “We just let those guys (on defense) put the finishing touch on things.”

Blue Devils quarterback Maalik Murphy threw for 70 yards as part of the team’s 180 yards of total offense.

Florida State quarterback Brock Glenn committed turnovers on three consecutive first-half snaps, with two interceptions sandwiched around a fumble. He finished 9-for-19 passing for 110 yards. Backup Luke Kromenhoek was 3 for 7 for 19 yards.

“It’s unfortunate that we left plays out there and some of the mistakes that were made,” Florida State coach Mike Norvell said. “I truly believe that this team was ready to go out and play at a very high level.”

Florida State’s Samuel Singleton Jr. returned the second-half kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown.

But earlier, those Seminoles giveaways were crucial for Duke’s defense.

“That’s crazy,” Rivers said about the string of turnovers. “That brought a lot of momentum.”

Duke, with 51 yards of total offense at the time, led 17-3 after Pelino’s 27-yard field goal with 10 minutes left in the first half.

Rivers picked off Glenn and raced 36 yards untouched for Duke’s first touchdown. Glenn fumbled on the next Florida State snap, meaning the Blue Devils had only 36 yards to go for their second touchdown, with Thomas’ 2-yard run on fourth-and-1 providing the points.

Ozzie Nicholas’ interception and return to the Florida State 11 turned into only three points. Nicholas forced Glenn’s fumble on the previous possession.

Duke’s first four possessions ended with punts.

REPEAT THIEF

Rivers had a pick-6 against the Seminoles for the second year in a row. This one felt better because it didn’t come off a deflection, it was all his work.

“Just catch the ball, go run and score,” he said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Florida State: The Seminoles tried two quarterbacks, but the offense sputtered most of the game and didn’t crank out a touchdown. The defense turned in a strong showing, but the reigning ACC champions will have to win the rest of their games to gain bowl eligibility.

Duke: The Blue Devils barely functioned offensively, but defense has been their foundation this season and that was needed this time. Six sacks came in handy.

UP NEXT

Florida State: Oct. 26 at No. 6 Miami

Duke: Home Oct. 26 vs. No. 21 SMU

