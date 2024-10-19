Liam Payne’s 1D bandmates, Cheryl, Simon Cowell and more mourn singer

A portrait of Liam Payne is seen next to candles as fans gather at the Obelisk on October 17, 2024 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images)

LONDON (AP) — Friends, collaborators and fellow musicians have expressed shock and sadness over the death of former One Direction singer Liam Payne, who died in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday at age 31.

A look at some of the reactions:

“We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever.” — the surviving members of One Direction, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles and Zayn Malik, in a statement.

“We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.” — Payne’s family, in a statement.

“Liam was not only a pop star and a celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again. What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past two days. It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future.” — Cheryl, the Girls Aloud singer and mother of Payne’s son Bear Grey Payne, on Instagram.

The father of former One Direction star Liam Payne met with fans and read messages of condolences left by the crowd after his son’s death earlier this week. (AP Video: Victor R. Caivano and Cristian Kovadloff)

“Liam had an energy for life and a passion for work that was infectious. He was the brightest in every room and always made everyone feel happy and secure. … We got to live out our wildest dreams together and I will cherish every moment we had forever.” — Horan, on Instagram.

“Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve, he had an energy for life that was infectious. He was warm, supportive, and incredibly loving. The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life. I will miss him always, my lovely friend.” — Styles, on Instagram.

“A message to you Liam if you’re listening, I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I’m really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye. I’m so grateful that we got even closer since the band, speaking on the phone for hours, reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I’d have with you for life. I would have loved to share the stage with you again but it wasn’t to be.” — Tomlinson, on Instagram.

“I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly. I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever.” — Malik, on Instagram.

“I have been at a complete loss. Nothing about the past few days have felt real. … Liam, my angel. You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life.” — Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy, on Instagram.

“This is so difficult to put in words right now. I went outside today, and I thought about so many times we had together. I wanted to let you know what I would always say to the thousands of people who would always ask me. What is Liam like? And I would tell them you were kind, funny, sweet, thoughtful, talented, humble, focused. And how much you loved music. And how much love you genuinely had for the fans.” — Simon Cowell, mentor to One Direction and “X Factor” judge who helped form the band, on Instagram.

“Talking about Liam in the past tense is utterly heartbreaking. He was such a loving and kind soul. I will treasure the moments I got to spend with him.” — James Corden, on Instagram.

Fans have been leaving notes and lighting candles outside a hotel in Buenos Aires where musician Liam Payne was staying when he died. Shockwaves spread around the world Thursday at the death of Payne, who shot to stardom as a member of British boy band One Direction and had to deal with intense global fame while still in his teens. (AP Video/Victor R. Caivano)

“I’m devastated. He had the kindest soul, I will never forget. I loved working with him so much – he was just such a joy to be around on and off stage.” — singer Rita Ora on X.

“Just a boy.” — Anne Twist, mother of Styles, posted on Instagram with a broken-heart emoji.

“We are heartbroken by the sad passing of Liam Payne,” — “X Factor” official account, on X.

“I am shocked and saddened to hear of the death of Liam Payne. It was a pleasure to work with him on our X Factor performance. God bless Liam, thinking of all his loved ones. He will be dearly missed.” — Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones, on X.

“I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I can not believe he is gone.” — singer Charlie Puth, who wrote a song for Payne’s solo debut album, on Instagram.

“So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. RIP my friend.” — Paris Hilton, on X.

“We greatly appreciate the compassion and kindness he always showed to people facing hunger and hardship. His death is a very tragic loss, and our thoughts are with his loved ones.” — Emma Revie, chief executive of the U.K. food bank charity Trussell Trust, in a statement.

“R.I.P. Liam Payne wow I can’t believe it prayers up for the family.” — rapper Juicy J, who had Payne sing on the 2016 track “You,” on X.

“RIP Liam… I can’t believe this is real… absolutely heartbreaking.” — producer and DJ Zedd, who collaborated with Payne on the 2017 song “Get Low,” on X.