Biden’s White House invitation to Trump continues a tradition Trump shunned in 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — Before he comes back for good on Inauguration Day, Donald Trump will return to the White House briefly at the invitation of President Joe Biden. That may make for an awkward encounter, especially given that, after Biden defeated Trump in 2020, the then-president offered no such White House invitation. He even left Washington before the inauguration, becoming the first president to do so since 1869. Biden has vowed to ensure a smooth transition. The meeting is set for Wednesday morning. It’ll be the first time since 1992 that an outgoing president sits down with an incoming one whom he competed against in a campaign.

