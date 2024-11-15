Trump names Karoline Leavitt as youngest ever White House press secretary

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has named his campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt to serve as his White House press secretary. The 27-year-old Leavitt would be the youngest White House press secretary in history. The press secretary typically serves as the public face of the administration and historically has held daily briefings for the press corps. During Trump’s first term in office, Leavitt worked in the White House press office. Trump says: “Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator. I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium.”