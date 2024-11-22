Greg Biffle wins Myers Brothers Award for humanitarian aid relief efforts following Hurricane Helene

Honorary Starter, former NASCAR Cup Series driver, Greg Biffle poses with the green flag in the flagstand prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 13, 2024 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle was named the recipient of the National Motorsports Press Association’s Myers Brothers Award on Friday for his humanitarian aid efforts earlier this summer in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

Before most of the country knew the devastation the hurricane dealt Western North Carolina and East Tennessee, the 54-year-old Biffle had already boarded his personal helicopter, delivering aid to the flooded, remote region that was cut off from the rest of the world.

Biffle’s unselfish efforts as part of Operation Helidrop spearheaded NASCAR’s mobilization to help those who desperately needed food, water, medicine, clothing and housing.

During one of his trips to the mountains, a trapped man signaled Biffle for help with a mirror. After multiple attempts, Biffle was able to land his helicopter and provide the supplies the man and his neighbors needed.

@gregbiffle16 The mirror that caught our attention well over a mile away 👀 only way we we were able to find someone stranded in the mountains at bottom of steep canyon. 6 attempts to land due to difficulty but we got there – got him a chainsaw, EpiPens, insulin, chicken food, formula, gas, 2 stroke oil, and sandwiches premade from Harris Teeter before we left #hurricanehelene ♬ God’s Country – State of Mine & Drew Jacobs

Biffle won 54 races across NASCAR’s three circuits, including 19 at the Cup Series level. He also won the Trucks Series championship in 2000 and the Xfinity Series title in 2002.

The award, selected annually by a vote of the NMPA membership, is presented annually since 1958 in honor of former NASCAR competitors Billy and Bobby Myers and recognizes individuals and/or groups who have provided outstanding contributions to the sport of stock car racing.

Biffle is a first-time winner of the award.

The other nominees for 2024 were Wayne Auton, Erik Jones Foundation, Kyle Larson, Grant Lynch, Winston Kelley, Doug Rice and David Wilson.