Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs win at the buzzer again, topping Panthers 30-27 on Shrader’s field goal

Spencer Shrader #40 celebrates with Matt Araiza #14 of the Kansas City Chiefs after kicking the game-winning field goal to beat the Carolina Panthers 30-27 at Bank of America Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

By STEVE REED AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ten yards into a scramble, Patrick Mahomes could have easily slid for a first down or simply ducked out of bounds and moved on to the next play.

Instead, the three-time Super Bowl MVP cut back inside and raced another 23 yards up the field, helping to set up Spencer Schrader’s 31-yard field goal as time expired as the Chiefs held on to beat the Carolina Panthers 30-27 on Sunday.

“At that point, yards are more important than getting out of bounds,” Mahomes said. “With three timeouts, I just tried to just cut through and Justin Watson had a great block and was able to get down the field and get out of bounds.”

The game-winning drive was the 21st of Mahomes’ career, and the Chiefs won a game decided in the final seconds for the fifth time this season. Eight of the Chiefs’ wins have come by one-score margins.

“You always want to have some blowouts and be a little calmer in the fourth quarter, but I’ve always said it could be a good thing when you get to the playoffs later in the season knowing that you have been in those moments before, and knowing how to attack it play by play not making it too big of a moment,” Mahomes said.

Then he smiled and said: “But I would say this more than anybody, I would love to win a game not by the very last play.”

Mahomes completed 27 of 37 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns in his first game at Bank of America Stadium and ran for 60 yards — including 33 on that last-minute play — as the Chiefs (10-1) scored on six of their eight possessions.

Noah Gray caught four passes for 66 yards and scored two touchdowns for the second straight week, and DeAndre Hopkins also found the end zone for the two-time defending Super Bowl champions. Kareem Hunt ran for 68 yards on 16 carries and caught three passes for 19 yards.

Bryce Young played well for Carolina (3-8), finishing 21 of 35 for 262 yards and a touchdown while leading the Panthers back from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to tie the game on Chuba Hubbard’s 1-yard touchdown run and 2-point conversion with 1:46 remaining.

Panthers coach Dave Canales, who benched Young earlier this season for veteran Andy Dalton, said last year’s No. 1 overall draft pick “absolutely” will remain the team’s starting QB next week. That’s a break from Canales’ recent pattern of waiting a few days to name a starter.

“Bryce is certainly making the most of his opportunities,” Canales said. “And he is making a statement to all of us. Showing us he can make plays in critical areas. He did a great job extending today.”

Said Young: “For me, I just want to focus on what I can control. Regardless, I always have the same mindset and preparation, wanting to be better throughout the week. I am definitely grateful for confidence.”

Still, there is room for improvement.

The Panthers moved the ball well but struggled in the red zone, resulting in field goals of 30, 32, 29 and 33 yards for Eddy Pineiro, the most accurate kicker in NFL history.

The Chiefs wasted no time setting the tone as Samaje Perine returned the opening kickoff 56 yards and Mahomes found Gray for a 35-yard touchdown strike on the third play of scrimmage for a 7-0 lead. Gray went nine games without a TD catch before hauling in two last week against Buffalo. His 11-yard score late in the second quarter gave him two more against the Panthers.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid praised Mahomes’ poise but said he was concerned about his team’s nine penalties for 90 yards.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reaches for a first down during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Mahomes was marked short of the first down marker. (Photo by Matt Kelley/Getty Images) Araiza #14 of the Kansas City Chiefs breaks up a pass intended for Xavier Legette #17 of the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Chuba Hubbard #30 of the Carolina Panthers celebrates a two point conversion during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Bank of America Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Matt Kelley/Getty Images) Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs stiff arms Michael Jackson #2 of the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Matt Kelley/Getty Images) Quarterback Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers fumbles as he is sacked by Malik Herring #94 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Moving on up

Kansas City’s Travis Kelce had six catches for 62 yards and moved into third place in career yards receiving by a tight end. He ranks behind only Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten. However, Kelce failed to find the end zone for the ninth time in 11 games this season.

Brooks’ debut

Running back Jonathan Brooks made his NFL debut for Carolina, but the second-round pick was limited to 7 yards on two carries.

Injuries

Panthers: Rookie TE Ja’Tavion Sanders was taken to a hospital, where he was evaluated for a neck injury and released. He landed awkwardly on his head after making a catch near the end of the second quarter.

Up next

Chiefs: Host Las Vegas on Friday.

Panthers: Host Tampa Bay next Sunday.