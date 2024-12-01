McLaughlin’s field goal in OT helps Bucs beat Panthers 26-23, move into 1st-place tie in NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers place kicker Chase McLaughlin kicks a field goal to tie the game during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

By STEVE REED AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chase McLaughlin kicked a 30-yard field goal in overtime, Baker Mayfield overcame an ankle injury to lead four scoring drives in the fourth quarter and the extra period, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Carolina Panthers 26-23 on Sunday to move into a tie for first place in the NFC South.

Bucky Irving ran for a career-high 152 yards and a touchdown for the Bucs (6-6), who caught Atlanta atop the division. Mayfield finished 21 of 33 for 235 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions to improve to 4-0 against the Panthers, who cut him in 2022.

Mike Evans had five catches for 118 yards, including a one-handed grab on a 1-yard touchdown catch for Tampa Bay.

Bryce Young was 26 of 46 passing for 298 yards for the Panthers (3-9), who secured their seventh straight losing season.

McLaughlin converted a 51-yard kick on the final play of regulation, then missed a 55-yarder on the Bucs’ first possession of OT. After that miss, Adam Thielen made a one-handed catch that got Carolina to the Tampa Bay 34. But on the next play, Chuba Hubbard fumbled and the Bucs took over.

Mayfield connected with Evans for 21 yards, and Rashaad White broke free for a 38-yard run to reach the Carolina 10 and set up McLaughlin’s fourth field goal of the game.

The Panthers’ defense came up with a goal-line stop on third down late in the fourth quarter and Young capped a nine-play, 60-yard drive with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Thielen with 30 seconds left to give Carolina a 23-20 lead. But Mayfield led the Bucs into McLaughlin’s range to send the game to OT.

Mayfield briefly left in the third quarter when he got his right ankle stepped on by Jadeveon Clowney after being sacked by Josey Jewell. Mayfield missed two plays before returning to throw an interception on his first play back.

Stats and streaks

Carolina’s Eddy Pineiro entered the game as the most accurate field goal kicker in NFL history before a disastrous second quarter in which he missed from 38 and 45 yards. The misses came after Pineiro tied a franchise record with his 41st straight made field goal at home.

Injuries

The Buccaneers lost LB K.J. Britt (ankle) and S Mike Edwards (hamstring) to injuries in the first half, while Panthers TE Stephen Sullivan (knee) left in the second half.

Umpire Carl Paganelli was injured 45 seconds into the game and had to leave on a cart, leaving a six-man officiating crew.

Up next

Buccaneers: Host Las Vegas next Sunday.

Panthers: At Philadelphia next Sunday.