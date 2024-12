Seed Cylinders are the easiest, longest-lasting way to feed your birds. Wild Bird Unlimited’s Bug, Nut, & Berry Cylinder is packed with mealworms, tree nuts, sunflower chips, peanuts, raisins, and cranberries – everything you need to get lots of birds to visit your backyard. Stan Tekiela’s renowned field guide makes bird identification straightforward and includes 140 species of birds found in the Carolinas. Enter below for your chance to win one, thanks to Wild Birds Unlimited!

Loading…