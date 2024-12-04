No. 10 Alabama beats No. 20 North Carolina 94-79 in the ACC-SEC Challenge

Grant Nelson #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide dunks against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half of the game at the Dean E. Smith Center on December 04, 2024 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

By BOB SUTTON Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Mark Sears scored 20 points, Aden Holloway and Labaron Philon each had 15 points and No. 10 Alabama beat No. 20 North Carolina 94-79 on Wednesday night in the ACC-SEC Challenge.

Clifford Omoruyi and Derrion Reid each scored 11 points and Grant Nelson had 10 points to help the Crimson Tide (6-2) beat three straight Top 25 opponents for the first time in three seasons.

The rematch of Alabama’s Sweet 16 victory last season wasn’t close.

Freshman Ian Jackson scored a season-high 23 points, RJ Davis had 18 and Seth Trimble added 12 points for the Tar Heels (4-4). They’ve lost three in a row.

A 9-0 run early in the second half pushed Alabama to a 52-38 lead on the way to what became an 18-point spread.

Takeaways

Alabama: The Crimson Tide had first road victory of the season to counter a loss at Purdue. The balanced scoring is a luxury with at least five players with a double-figure points total for the fourth consecutive game.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels keep falling into first-half holes.

Key moment

Alabama didn’t flinch when Sears, a preseason All-America selection, picked up his second foul with 6:37 left in the first half and sat out for a few minutes. The Crimson Tide led 43-34 at the half.

Key stat

Alabama made 12 3-pointerse, while the Tar Heels went 5 for 28. Davis was 1 for 11.

Up next

North Carolina opens Atlantic Coast Conference play Saturday at home against Georgia Tech. Alabama hosts Creighton on Dec. 14.