Washington seals it with a dunk and game-ending block to lift North Carolina over N.C. State 63-61

Jalen Washington #13 of the North Carolina Tar Heels dunks against the Campbell Fighting Camels during the first half of the game at the Dean E. Smith Center on December 29, 2024 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Ian Jackson scored 21 points and Jalen Washington made the game-winning basket then sealed it with a block to give North Carolina a 63-61 victory over N.C. State on Saturday.

It was tied at 61-all when Washington’s dunk ended the scoring with 24 seconds left. Washington then blocked Jayden Taylor’s layup attempt to end it.

Washington blocked three shots and recorded his first career double-double, scoring 11 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Jackson made five 3-pointers and finished 8-of-15 shooting. RJ Davis added 11 points for North Carolina (11-3, 7-1 ACC).

Marcus Hill scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds for N.C. State (9-7, 2-3), which has lost three of its last four. Taylor added 12 points and Ben Middlebrooks had 14 rebounds.

The Tar Heels led for most of the game and by as many as nine points, 56-47, with about six minutes. Hill scored six points during a 12-2 run to give the Wolfpack a 59-58 advantage with 2:28 remaining.

North Carolina will look to extend its three-game win streak with a home game against California on Wednesday.

N.C. State plays at Virginia Tech on Wednesday.