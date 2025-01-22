Hildreth scores 20 to help Wake Forest beat UNC 67-66, win 6th in a row

North Carolina forward Jalen Washington, center, loses the ball as Wake Forest guard Hunter Sallis, front, and Wake Forest forward Tre'Von Spillers, back, defend during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Cameron Hildreth scored 20 points, Hunter Sallis added 14 and nine rebounds and Wake Forest beat North Carolina 67-66 on Tuesday night.

Tre’Von Spillers and Efton Reid III each scored 10 second-half points and finished with 12. Spillers added nine rebounds, four offensive, and four blocks.

Spillers made back-to-back baskets to spark a 12-2 run, capped by his three-point play that made it 65-56 with 1:17 to play.

RJ Davis scored 21 points and Elliot Cadeau added 14 with a career-high 13 assists for North Carolina (12-8, 5-3 ACC). Davis hit three 3-pointers to extend his program record to 315 in his career and moved past Duke’s Jason Williams (313) into 11th in ACC history.

Wake Forest (15-4, 7-1) has won six games in a row since a 73-62 loss at Clemson on Dec. 21 — the Demon Deacons’ longest win streak in conference play since the 2004-05 season — and started the ACC slate 6-1 for the first time since 1996-97, when Tim Duncan helped the Demon Deacons win nine of their first 10 conference games.

Wake Forest used a 12-0 run to take a 49-39 lead when Sallis hit a jumper with 9:36 to play but the Tar Heels scored 15 of the next 19 points — including 3s by Davis, Cadeau and Jae’Lyn Withers — to take a one-point lead with 5:21 remaining.

The Tar Heels have lost their last four games at Wake Forest.

Wake Forest plays host to No. 2 Duke, and North Carolina returns home to take on Boston College, on Saturday.