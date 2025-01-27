Butternut-Gouda Pot Stickers
Butternut-Gouda Pot Sticker Recipe from Taste of Home
Prep time: 45 minutes
Cooking time: 15 minutes
Servings: about 4 dozen
Ingredients
- 1 small butternut squash (about 2-1/2 pounds)
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 small sweet red pepper, finely chopped
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 2 cups shredded Gouda cheese
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon minced fresh thyme or 1/8 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1 package (10 ounces) pot sticker or gyoza wrappers
- 3 tablespoons canola oil, divided
- 3/4 cup water, divided
Directions
- Slice the butternut squash in half lengthwise and remove the seeds. Place the halves, cut side down, into a microwave-safe dish. Add about 1/2 inch of water to the dish, cover, and microwave on high until the squash is tender, approximately 15–20 minutes. Let it cool slightly, then scoop out the flesh and mash it.
- Heat butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add finely chopped onion and bell pepper, cooking until softened, about 4–6 minutes. Combine this mixture with the mashed squash, then mix in shredded cheese, a pinch of salt, thyme, and black pepper.
- Take one dumpling wrapper (keep the rest covered with a damp towel to prevent drying). Place about a tablespoon of the squash mixture in the center. Moisten the edge of the wrapper with water, fold it over the filling, and pleat the front side to create a pouch shape. Flatten the bottom of the pot sticker slightly so it can stand upright. Repeat with the remaining wrappers and filling.
- Heat a tablespoon of oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Arrange about a third of the pot stickers in the pan and cook until the bottoms are golden, around 1–2 minutes. Carefully add 1/4 cup of water, then quickly cover the skillet to trap the steam (be cautious of splattering). Steam for 3–4 minutes, then uncover and cook until the bottoms are crisp and the water has evaporated about 1–2 minutes. Repeat the process for the remaining pot stickers.