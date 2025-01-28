Apple Crumble
Apple Crumble Recipe from The Pioneer Woman
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 1 hour
Servings: 8-10 servings
Ingredients
Apple Filling
- Salted butter, for the baking dish
- 8 medium baking apples (such as Honeycrisp, Granny Smith, or Braeburn; about 4 pounds), peeled, cored, and sliced (4 lbs. 3 oz.)
- 2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1 heaping Tbsp. all-purpose flour
- 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp. kosher salt
Topping
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 cup packed brown sugar
- 1 cup chopped walnuts
- 1/4 tsp. baking powder
- 1/4 tsp. baking soda
- Pinch of kosher salt
- 8 Tbsp. (1 stick) salted butter, melted
- Ice cream or warm caramel sauce, for serving
Directions
- Prepare the Apples
- Preheat your oven to 350°F and butter a 13×9-inch baking dish. Add sliced apples to the dish and drizzle with lemon juice, tossing gently to coat. Spread the apples evenly across the dish. Combine granulated sugar, flour, cinnamon, and a pinch of salt in a bowl. Sprinkle this mixture over the apples and toss to ensure the slices are well coated.
- Make the Topping
- In another bowl, combine flour, brown sugar, chopped walnuts, baking powder, baking soda, and a small pinch of salt. Stir in melted butter until the mixture is crumbly. Spread this topping evenly over the apples.
- Bake the Crisp
- Bake the dish for 55–60 minutes, or until the topping is golden brown and crisp. Serve the apple crisp warm or at room temperature. Pair it with ice cream or drizzle with caramel sauce for an extra treat.