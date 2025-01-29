Chicken Curry
Chicken Curry Recipe from Delish
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 25 minutes
Servings: 4-6 servings
Ingredients
- 1 large white onion, coarsely chopped
- 1 jalapeño, seeded, coarsely chopped
- 1 (2 1/2″) piece ginger, peeled, coarsely chopped
- 8 cloves garlic, peeled
- 3 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 2 Tbsp. curry powder
- Kosher salt
- 2 Tbsp. tomato paste
- 2 cups tomato puree
- 2/3 cup whole-milk yogurt
- 2 lb. boneless, skinless chicken thighs
- 1 tsp. garam masala
- Basmati rice and chopped fresh cilantro, for serving
Directions
- Prepare the Onion
- In a food processor, blend the onion into a puree. If the onion gets stuck, stir it with a spoon and continue pulsing. Transfer the onion puree to a small bowl.
- Make the Aromatic Paste
- In the same food processor, combine jalapeño, ginger, garlic, and 1/2 cup of water. Blend until a smooth paste forms, then transfer to another small bowl.
- Cook the Base
- Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add curry powder and toast, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in the onion puree, season with salt, and cook until most of the moisture evaporates and it thickens into a paste, about 5 minutes. Add the jalapeño paste and cook for another minute, stirring occasionally. Mix in the tomato paste and cook until it darkens about 2 minutes.
- Blend the Sauce
- Transfer the cooked onion mixture back to the food processor. Add tomato puree and yogurt, blending until the sauce is smooth. Pour the sauce back into the pot, stir in 1 cup of water, and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and let the sauce gently simmer.
- Cook the Chicken
- Pat the chicken thighs dry with paper towels and season them with salt. Add the chicken to the pot, cover, and cook over low heat, stirring every 5 minutes to prevent sticking. Cook until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165°F, about 20 minutes. Adjust seasoning with salt if needed, and sprinkle garam masala over the curry, stirring to combine.
- Serve
- Divide cooked rice into bowls and spoon the chicken curry over the top. Garnish with fresh cilantro before serving.