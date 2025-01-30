Herbed Steak Fries

Herbed Steak Fries

Herbed Steak Fries

Photo by Getty Images

Herbed Steak Fries Recipe from Taste of Home

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Servings: 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 4 cups frozen steak fries
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons dried basil
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons dried parsley flakes
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon seasoned salt
  • 1/4 cup grated Romano cheese
Photo by Getty Images

Directions

  1. Prepare the Fries
    Preheat your oven to 450°F. In a large bowl, combine the first six ingredients and toss the steak fries to coat evenly.
  2. Bake the Fries
    Arrange the coated steak fries in a single layer on a greased 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Bake for 15–20 minutes or until lightly browned.
  3. Add Cheese and Serve
    Remove the fries from the oven and sprinkle them with cheese. Serve immediately and enjoy
Photo by Getty Images
Powered By SoCast