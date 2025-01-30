Herbed Steak Fries
Herbed Steak Fries Recipe from Taste of Home
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 15 minutes
Servings: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 4 cups frozen steak fries
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1-1/2 teaspoons dried basil
- 1-1/2 teaspoons dried parsley flakes
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic salt
- 1/4 teaspoon seasoned salt
- 1/4 cup grated Romano cheese
Directions
- Prepare the Fries
Preheat your oven to 450°F. In a large bowl, combine the first six ingredients and toss the steak fries to coat evenly.
- Bake the Fries
Arrange the coated steak fries in a single layer on a greased 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Bake for 15–20 minutes or until lightly browned.
- Add Cheese and Serve
Remove the fries from the oven and sprinkle them with cheese. Serve immediately and enjoy