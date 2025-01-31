Homemade Pop Tarts
Homemade Pop-Tarts Recipe from The Pioneer Woman
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 15 minutes
Serving size: 6 servings
Ingredients
- 2 whole Refrigerated Pre-made Pie Crusts
- 1/2 cup Fruit Jam, Any Variety, Plus 1 Tablespoon For Icing
- 1 Tbsp. Cornstarch
- 1 Egg
- 1 cup Powdered Sugar
- 1 Tbsp. Heavy Cream (or More As Needed)
- Sprinkles
Directions
- Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a small bowl, combine ½ cup of your favorite jam with a bit of cornstarch to thicken. In another bowl, beat an egg until smooth and set aside.
- Lightly flour a clean surface and roll out two ready-made pie crusts into 11-inch circles. Trim the edges to create two 9-inch squares, then cut each square into six strips, about 3 inches wide.
- Place 1–2 tablespoons of the jam mixture near one end of each strip. Brush the edges around the jam with the beaten egg to act as glue. Fold the other end of the strip over the jam and press the edges to seal.
- Use a fork to crimp the edges of each tart for a decorative and secure seal. Repeat for all strips.
- Arrange the tarts on the prepared baking sheet and bake for 15–18 minutes, or until the crust turns golden. Allow the tarts to cool on the baking sheet.
- While the tarts cool, prepare the glaze by whisking together powdered sugar, 1 tablespoon of jam, and 1–2 tablespoons of cream until smooth. Drizzle the glaze over the tarts and decorate with sprinkles if desired. Let the glaze set before serving.
- Enjoy the tarts warm or at room temperature!